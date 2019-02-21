DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a postseason berth in the process with a 61-51 win over Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The berth will mark the 13th-straight season Southeastern (12-11, 10-9) has advanced to the postseason.

Briley Moon finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead all scorers. She was joined in double-figures by Cierra Rangel and Katie Branam, who turned in 12 points apiece.

The Storm, who host Arkansas-Monticello at 1 p.m. on Saturday, shot 44.7 percent form the field and went 16-of-19 at the free-throw line, led by Rangel’s 8-of-9 performance.

Tracy Johnson and Alix Robinson led all rebounders with 10 apiece.