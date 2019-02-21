DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State pushed its winning streak to five games and moved into a tie for second in the Great American Conference standings with a dominant 78-54 victory over Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference action on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Kevin Buckingham turned in his fifth-straight 20-point scoring effort, finishing with 23 points. He was joined in double-digits by Kellen Manek, who had 17 points, and Adam Dworsky was 4-of-5 from three to finish with 16 points.

Jett Jobe finished with nine points to go with a game-high eight assists.

Buckingham added nine rebounds while Manek chipped in seven for the Storm (17-6, 13-6), who host Arkansas-Monticello at 3 p.m. on Saturday.