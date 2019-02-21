FORT WORTH — Ashlinn Hamilton threw a no-hitter with four strikeouts and homered and drove in two runs as Denison defeated Dallas Sunset, 22-0, in three innings to close out the first day of the Fort Worth Brewer Tournament on Thursday night.

Ashlynn Fowler was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Hannah Grinspan was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored three times, Jaci Garvin was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Haley Earnhart was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored twice, Elizabeth Linwood tripled, drove in a run and scored three times, and Madison Carter singled, walked twice, drove in three runs and scored three times for Denison (6-3).

Denison started the day with a 20-1 victory in three innings against Everman as Hamilton hit a grand slam, drove in five runs, scored three times and struck out seven in a two-hitter. Jewel Hiberd was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with six RBI and three runs, Linwood was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice, Fowler singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Presley Wilson singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and Jacque Matthews was 2-for-2 and drove in a run.

Allen Tournament

South Grand Prairie 13, Sherman 5 (6)

ALLEN — Jillian Whitmire was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI during Sherman’s loss against South Grand Prairie at the Allen Tournament on Thursday.

Kaitlin Caver was 2-for-3, Mackenzie Clark singled, drove in a run and scored, Kate Gionfriddo singled and scored twice and Ava Gibson doubled and drove in a run for Sherman (3-4), which is scheduled to face Prosper at 1 p.m. on Friday as tourney play continues.

The Lady Bearcats started the day with a 1-0 loss in six innings against L.D. Bell. Jessica Shrum was 2-for-3 with the only Sherman hits and also stole two bases while Jessica Bridges allowed an unearned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Community Tournament

Whitewright 12, West Mesquite 0 (3)

MELISSA — Madie Rohre threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-2 with a double, four RBI and scored twice as Whitewright beat West Mesquite at the Community Tournament on Thursday.

Hayden Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, four RBI and scored twice, Morgan Rohre was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Emily Looney walked twice and scored twice and Makayla Alexander tripled, walked drove in a run and scored twice for Whitewright (7-2).

Whitewright started the day with a 3-0 victory in two innings against Sam Rayburn. Sage Harlow had a two-run home run, Kylie Clements doubled, drove in a run and scored, Kate Phillips doubled and Hannah Williams allowed two hits and two walks for the Lady Tigers.

Sanger Tournament

Whitesboro 1, Anna 1 (5)

ERA — A run in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Whitesboro to salvage a tie against Anna at the Sanger Tournament on Thursday.

Elly Harper tripled, walked and drove in a run, Jecca Autry tripled, Kendall Sluder walked and scored and Karley Wolf allowed a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk for the Lady Bearcats (4-1-2).

Hannah Howell homered in the first inning to provide Anna’s lone run. Kallie Harris and Adrienne Newman added singles for the Lady Coyotes (5-3-1).

Whitesboro started the day with a 3-2 victory in five innings against Boyd. Harper was 3-for-3 and drove in a run. Rylee Russell doubled, drove in a run and scored, BreAnn Beste singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Wolf allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits with nine strikeouts and four walks for the Lady Bearcats.

Gunter 8, Boyd 3 (4)

ERA — Monique Villanueva was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI as closed out the first day of the Sanger Tournament with a victory against Boyd on Thursday.

Abby Gilbreath singled, drove in two runs and scored twice, Makenna Kincheloe was 2-for-2 and scored, Hayden Fox drove in a run and scored twice and Elizabeth Schroeter doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers (7-3).

Gunter started the day with a 4-0 victory in five innings against Lindsay. Elizabeth Schroeter allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven, Beth Gilbreath singled and drove in two runs, Abby Gilbreath was 2-for-3 and drove in a run and Taylor Boddie doubled and scored for the Lady Tigers.

Denton Ryan Tournament

S&S 3, Liberty Christian 2 (5)

DENTON — Lauren Jaresh allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks as S&S defeated Liberty Christian at the Denton Ryan Tournament on Thursday.

Hannah Evans singled, drove in a run and scored, Madison Miller and Alexis Bell each drove in runs and Riley Marshall and Haylee Mahan scored for S&S (4-3-1).

The Lady Rams started the day with a 19-4 victory in two innings against North Dallas. Jaresh was 2-for-3 with five RBI and scored twice, Mahan was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Miller was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored three times, Marshall doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice and Amelia Bell singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Sunnyvale Tournament

Van Alstyne 15, Ranchview 0 (2)

SUNNYVALE — Coree Beresford was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI as Van Alstyne beat Ranchview in the Sunnyvale Tournament on Thursday.

Alyssa Jennings singled, drove in two runs and scored, Jayna Stephens singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored twice, Kelsie Adams and Mackenzie Bigham each singled and scored twice and Alyssa Taylor walked twice and scored twice.

In an 8-0 loss in three innings against Mabank, Ameryss Brogdon was 2-for-2, Adams doubled and Stephens added a single for the Lady Panthers.

Non-district

Bells 18, Cooper 5 (5)

BELLS— Gabby Smith was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle with six RBI and scored three times as Bells run-ruled Cooper in non-district action on Thursday night.

Bella Smith was 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and three runs, Chesney Blount was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Cheznie Hale was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Cheyenne Floyd homered, walked twice and scored twice and Mia Moore singled, drove in three runs and scored twice for Bells (6-0-1).

Honey Grove 18, Howe 7 (5)

HONEY GROVE — Karsyn Fleming homered during Howe’s non-district loss against Honey Grove on Thursday night.

Alexia Womack tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Kriston Harris drove in two runs and scored and Cassidy Anderson singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Howe, which trailed 12-0 after the first inning but rallied to get with in 12-7 going to the bottom of the fourth.