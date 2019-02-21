Technically speaking, it might still be the dead of winter as this is written. Nevertheless, all of a sudden, I’ve got big crappie on my angling mind.

That case of February slab fever comes courtesy of a conversation with my Denison pal Lance San Millan earlier this week, who noted that his favorite crappie fishing hole is starting to produce a few good fish.

Coincidentally enough, it also comes on the heels of back-to-back good fishing reports from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. They note that Lake Texoma anglers are doing fairly well on crappie these days, as long as they are fishing deep enough and slow enough to entice the popular panfish to bite.

Last week, ODWC advised in its weekly fishing report that anyone desiring to catch Texoma crappie would likely find fair action on hair jigs, plastic jigs and tube jigs fished around brushy structure and points.

ODWC went on to say last week that Texoma crappie are also holding tight to the bottom in deeper water under docks and on points with some sort of bottom structure. To catch late wintertime crappie in such spots, drop the jig to the bottom and reel up one-foot for good results

Once you actually catch a mess of Texoma slabs, how about a recipe that I wrote about a couple of years ago? With the nighttime temperatures remaining chilly for another few weeks, this sizzling fish fry recipe is a great way to warm things up at the dinner table.

The recipe comes courtesy of my friend Chad LaChance, host of World Fishing Network’s popular Fishful Thinker television show.

Chad might live in Colorado, but that doesn’t mean that he’s unfamiliar with the catching of crappie. After all, he grew up in the South and has fished in virtually every corner of the nation as he films his weekly fishing show.

He’s also quite handy in the kitchen, especially when he’s got his Camp Chef Somerset IV outdoor stove fired up on the back deck of his Colorado foothills home.

So when I asked if he had a crappie recipe to share with readers, LaChance enthusiastically responded “You bet! It was originally done with bluegills on a show we did called Panfish Party, but it will certainly work for crappie too.”

Here’s the tasty recipe — one that will give you a tropical twist on a cold winter’s day — straight from the Fishful Thinker (www.fishfulthinker.com) himself:

Coconut Fried Crappie:

- Crappie fillets

- Corn starch

- Eggs (for egg wash)

- Coconut flour

- Flaked coconut

- Panko (bread crumbs)

- Salt

- Cayenne pepper

Pina Colada Dipping Sauce:

- 1/2 cup of sour cream

- 1/4 cup flaked coconut

- 1/4 cup Pina Colada mix

“Filet the crappie and cut them into same size pieces. Then coat the pieces in corn starch, then dip them in egg wash. After you have done that, roll the pieces in a mix of coconut flour, flaked coconut and Panko. For that mixture, try to use 1/3 each, or equal portions of each ingredient. Then add just a touch of salt and cayenne pepper . After that, you’re ready to fry the crappie pieces in 375 degree oil until they are browned, which should take about 2 minutes. As for the Pina Colada dipping sauce, mix the sour cream, the flaked coconut, and the Pina Colada mix. Mix it all together, let it chill before you fry up the crappie, and then enjoy!”

By the way, if you’d like to see a video of LaChance working his culinary magic with this recipe, see this You Tube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOVhbm9wwf0.

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Now if you’ll please excuse me, I’ve got a box of crappie jigs to go find.