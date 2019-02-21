How many of you readers have heard “Wind out of the West, fish bite the best? Out of the East, fish bite the least?” I forget the sayings for North and South.

Now I don’t know why or where these sayings originated but I have found that an east wind can make bass fishing hard. I’m not real found of a north wind either. South can bring iffy fishing for me.

Wednesday I got on the water earlier than usual. The water was just right for smooth riding. Dressed for the cold, I was warm, happy and snug as a bug in a rug as I made my run. Idling in I marked fish and bait at the mouth of the cove. I kept on going and this time marked bait and fish further back than they had been.

I went to my favorite early starting spot. Nothing on the sand. I moved over on the other side of the boat row and got two bass in the boat and lost something big. At the head of the Breakwater I got another. Every fish came on a 1/4-ounce White Blakemore Road Runner Jig with a YUM 4- inch White Pulse Swim bait fished slow.

I moved around to my big fish hole and tied up after fishing 30 minutes or so without a bite so I left. Running to the Pig Pen — some, not all, fishermen will know where it’s at — I opted for a Bill Norman Middle N. Chartreuse-Blue Crankbait. It has worked for me as good as any color in winter.

Working my way back I fished the boathouses and drops. There is a rock pile just off the bank under water I like to fish was ahead of me. I cast a lot of times at the pile moving around so I crossed it at different angles. I had just hit the pile and was bumping it when my bait stopped. I hadn’t felt anything and figured I was hung up. As I turned and headed for my lure, when I reeled the slack out, my line started moving.

I set the hook and played with a chunky Kentucky for a while before landing and releasing it. I was felling pretty perky after the days I had been having. That gave me three fish. Moving out to a long, rocky bank I was still throwing the Norman Middle N. After catching rocks now and then, on one cast as I was reeling it back my bait quit vibrating.

I had never felt a bite but I jerked and had another big Kentucky on and put it in the boat. Further back I got my fifth fish on the 4-inch YUM Pulse fished on a 1/4 oz Blakemore Road Runner head. After this tussle I lipped a nice small mouth. My five fish would go maybe 12 pounds.

Did the west wind cause my good day? I guess we will never know but Wednesday I caught fish and a west wind was blowing. It took me five hours to get those five fish. That’s more fishing than catching as one keeper fish per hour is usually considered good. I had to work for each of those fish. Still it was a nice day and I didn’t catch any really big fish but the ones I caught were fun.

The new Texoma Bass Club had their monthly tournament on Texoma out of Highport. The fish cooperated with the first three place teams catching and fourth and fifth places crashing. Winners were Mike Grant and Jerry Whitson with 19.8 pounds, second was Jeff Foreman and Merle Bush at 16.54 pounds and Jerry had the big bass, a 5.4-pounder. Third was Don Oxford and Phil Lane with 14.2 pounds, fourth was Team Robinson at 4.4 pounds and fifth place had 2.6 pounds.

Texoma bass are biting and it should only get better heading into March. If you can find the fish they will bite and they are all chunky. Can’t find them and it’s tough. If we get much more rain, I’m going to stock my yard with bass; walking around water comes out everywhere. I think our drought is over.