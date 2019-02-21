Denison’s Waterloo Lake Fishing Pond Set for 20th Annual Youth Trout Derby

By Lynn Burkhead

Herald Democrat

As another winter season winds down here in Texomaland, so is Denison’s annual trout fishing season at the city’s fishing pond located on the hill at Waterloo Lake Regional Park.

But before the 2018-19 trout season wanes for another year, it’s time for youngsters to go fishing for rainbow trout one final time as the city prepares to stage its 20th annual Youth Trout Derby tomorrow morning.

“This event is for boys and girls ages 16 and under,” said Andrew Means, the recreation program manager for the Denison Parks and Recreation Department. “We encourage parents/guardians to bring their kids or grandkids out so they can enjoy the experience of trout fishing.”

For those youngsters who do participate in the annual D-Town event — which will run from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 — there should be no shortage of fish catching opportunity.

“We just stocked 1,700 rainbow trout into the pond,” said Means. “This will conclude the trout stocking for this season.”

With the large number of rainbows stocked in the last few days, Means said that he anticipates that the children and youth who attend should be “…able to catch their limits with ease.”

The cost to participate in the 2019 youth trout derby — which is co-sponsored by the Denison Parks and Recreation Department along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department — is $5 for city youth and $7 for non-resident youth.

Means also indicates that a lunch will be provided at the end of the derby on Saturday and that the first 50 registered youth will receive a free hat for participating.

In addition to the derby’s awards for the largest trout, the smallest trout, and the heaviest five fish stringer of trout, there will also be a casting contest and other prizes to be given.

“There will be trophies awarded in both the Boys and Girls divisions,” said Means. “There will also be prizes awarded to the first five golden trout and/or tagged trout that get caught during the derby.”

For those wanting to take home a limit of trout for a meal, Means said that each participant will need to provide a fish basket or a stringer.

The only concern for derby organizers is the current weather forecast, which as of press time, indicates the chance of rain and possible thunderstorms on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“We will monitor the weather closely and post any necessary updates through our Parks and Recreation Facebook page,” said Means.

Interested in your child or grandchild participating in Denison’s 20th Annual Youth Trout Derby this weekend?

Today, on Friday, Feb. 22, participants can register online up until 5 p.m. at the City’s website by going to https://denison.recdesk.com. On Saturday morning, Feb. 23, you can register a child in person at the Waterloo Lake fishing pond beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information on the City of Denison’s 20th annual Youth Trout Derby, please call (903) 465-2720, extension 2034, during Friday business hours.