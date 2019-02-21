GRAND PRAIRIE — Ryan Ortiz walked twice and scored during Sherman’s 3-3 tie in seven innings against Ennis to close out the first day of the South Grand Prairie Tournament on Thursday.

Nick Blankenship doubled, drove in a run and scored, Hunter Stephens drove in a run and Blake Steele singled and scored for Sherman (1-0-1), which is scheduled to face Burleson Centennial at 3 p.m. and Grand Prairie at 8 p.m. today.

Ennis salvaged the tie with two runs in the top of the seventh.

The Bearcats started their season with a 14-3 victory in five innings against Naaman Forest as Blankenship allowed an earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and also singled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Ethan Bedgood was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and scored twice, Blaise Bentsen was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Ortiz was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Logan Williams was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Stephens singled, drove in three runs and scored and D.J. Hester singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored.

Lewisville Tournament

Denison 11, Arlington 1 (5)

THE COLONY — Cayden Earnhart was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored as Denison opened its season with a victory against Arlington in the Lewisville Tournament on Thursday.

Zander Ramey was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored and got the win by scattering four hits in four innings with five strikeouts, Garrett Poe was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Christian Ruebeck was 2-for-3 with a double, walk, two steals and scored twice and Cam Wheeler and Nick Moreno each finished 2-for-4 and scored twice for Denison.

Pottsboro Tournament

Van Alstyne 12, Callisburg 0 (4)

ANNA — Rhett Gallagher and David Terrill combined on a one-hitter with each striking out three as Van Alstyne opened the Pottsboro Tournament with a victory against Callisburg.

Gallagher also was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs, Tyler Wilson was 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and scored three times, Nathan Cuthbertson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Zach Smith doubled, walked, and scored twice and Jake Carroll singled, drove in two and scored for the Panthers (2-0).

Sutten Tidwell had the lone hit for Callisburg.