McKINNEY — After playing second-place McKinney North to a 1-1 tie in regulation, the fourth-place Sherman Bearcats earned the extra point with a 3-2 advantage in the shootout during District 10-5A action on Wednesday night.

Joel Nandin had the lone goal for Sherman when he headed home a corner kick.

Then in the overtime Jose Nandin, Eric Garcia-Quiroz and Edgar Ramirez converted penalty kicks while Jacob Prado finished with seven total saves for Sherman (4-7-7, 0-2-2), which hosts rival Denison at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Girls

District 10-5A

McKinney North 9, Sherman 0

The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against first-place McKinney North in district action on Wednesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (4-11-2, 0-4) plays at rival Denison at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Emilie Torres and Alexa Bezpalko each scored four goals for North (9-3-5, 4-0).