There were some early growing pains for the Sherman Bearcats and it took a little longer than expected. The time frame kept the program from making back-to-back playoff appearances but provided key experience for several underclassmen as the team stayed in it until the final day of the regular season.

It was a feeling the Bearcats carried into the off-season and one they want to make sure they don’t feel again.

Taking the first steps to avoid not being a part of the playoff field comes as Sherman opens the season at the South Grand Prairie Tournament against Naaman Forest at 12:30 p.m. and Ennis at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Last spring the Bearcats finished 10-17 overall and tied for fourth in the District 5-5A standings with a 6-6 mark but missed out on a second straight playoff appearance due to losing a tie-breaker against Denton Ryan. It was a crowded middle as Sherman was just one victory from tying for third place.

“We were close. Every game was tight. A hit there or a play there,” Sherman head coach Justin Jennings said. “We continued to battle until the last game, but it was out of our control. We had to win but we needed help from others and didn’t get it.”

The Bearcats lost their top starter, Harrison Key, to graduation as well as center fielder Ben Cross and right fielder Trey Holtzclaw. But the rest of the lineup is back and ready to take the next step.

“The core is intact, pretty much back,” Jennings said. “We’ve got 10 seniors. That’s a big group. We’ve got some options we can run out there.”

Senior Nick Blankenship is the leading returner on the pitching staff after being named second-team all-district. He was the starter at second base when not on the mound last season but will rotate between shortstop and second based on the pitching match-ups.

Classmate Blaise Bentsen will also serve as a starter and man first base when not pitching.

Sophomore Tate Bethel rounds out the pool of potential starters.

“Those three are pretty solid. We don’t know what order they’re going to be,” Jennings said. “We feel pretty good about what they all bring to the mound.”

Seniors Colton West and Garrett Browder and sophomore Luke Young are the options out of the bullpen.

Junior catcher Ethan Bedgood returns behind the plate as a three-year starter and second-team all-district selection.

“We’re really looking for him to go off offensively this year,” Jennings said. “We’re really counting on him to have a big season for us.”

Bethel jumped right into the heart of the lineup and was a first-team all-district pick at shortstop.

“His own nature, he wants to improve upon that this year,” Jennings said. “He’s working extremely hard.”

Junior Ryan Ortiz returns to the left side of the infield at third base.

“Very, very good defensively and he’s gotten better,” Jennings said. “The thing for him has been the offensive part.”

Young, a switch-hitter, is expected to start at second base when Blankenship pitches.

When Bentsen is pitching, senior Blake Steele will be at first base. Otherwise he will take over as the starter in right field after serving as the designated hitter as a junior.

Senior D.J. Hester was the starter in left field a year ago. But the outfield will see some movement. Browder, senior Richy Clark and freshman Logan Williams are in the mix.

“The outfield right now is draw straws. It’s those five guys,” Jennings said. “D.J. and Richy return the majority of the at-bats.”

Senior Hunter Stephens slides into the open DH spot.

“He’s hit in the middle of the order the last two weeks and done a good job,” Jennings said.

Junior Dylan Cernero is also battling for at-bats there and senior Justin Hayden provides a utility option.

In addition to hosting a tournament and competing at a tourney in Waxahachie, the Bearcats have non-district games against Mesquite Poteet and Denton.

There is a significant number of district contests with the move in the latest realignment that put Sherman into 10-5A with Denison, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Wylie East and Princeton, which moved up from Class 4A. The coaches agreed to play 15 district contests, beginning on March 5.

Everyone will play each other once through the order and then close out the schedule with weekly home-and-home match-ups.

“I’ve never done it like this. It will be interesting during the round robin,” Jennings said. “I think this is a year where everybody is comparable. There’s going to be some real good baseball.”