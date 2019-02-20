The Grayson College softball team came away with a split of its non-conference double-header after losing in Game 2, 9-5, against Kilgore College at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaylee Walters was 3-for-3 and scored, Jade Miller was 2-for-4 with a double, walked and drove in a run, Melinda Martinez was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored and Danielle Humphrey and Cheyenne Stark each walked twice and drove in a run for Grayson (6-3), which hosts Odessa in a double-header starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The Lady Vikings won the opener, 11-0, in five innings as Miller was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored twice, Stark was 2-for-3 with a grand slam, Humphrey homered, drove in two and scored twice, Martinez was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Walters doubled and scored twice and Angelia Va’a scattered five hits and struck six for the shutout victory.