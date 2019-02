CISCO — Manna Mensah had 32 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists as Grayson County College defeated Cisco, 75-69, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night to move into a tie for fourth place.

Jordan Lewis added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Alexis Acoff totaled nine points, five rebounds and four assists and Nahemiah Johnson scored eight points for the Lady Vikings (13-15, 8-6), who hosts McLennan at 2 p.m. on Saturday.