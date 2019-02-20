If the Yellow Jackets were one thing last spring, it was resilient. A team which had raised expectations was able to raise its game in the most crucial moments.

Denison went into the final week of the regular season facing its rival needing a victory to return to the postseason and got it.

The Jackets were pushed to elimination twice in the first round of the playoffs and advanced. They were pushed to elimination twice in the second round and advanced. A pair of closes losses ended a great run but proved the program was ready to compete on a statewide stage.

Proving they can do it again starts as Denison opens the season at the Lewisville Tournament on Thursday.

“They learned how to win and how to deal with adversity. That’s a big deal,” Yellow Jacket head coach Charles Bollinger said. “People look at us and they have to bring their best stuff. I’m anxious to get started.”

Last year Denison put together its best season in more than 25 years as the Yellow Jackets reached the Class 5A region quarterfinals, the deepest run by the program since making the state tournament in 1992. The Jackets won a playoff game for the first time since 2000 and went 21-15 — their most wins since 1998.

While last year’s squad had almost the entire lineup returning from a group that ended a six-year playoff drought, this roster has more turnover as it tries to keep the momentum going.

“We’ve got to keep getting better every day,” Bollinger said. “The people we’re playing aren’t going to be slouches.”

The Jackets have to replace the right side of the infield with the graduation of second baseman Wilson Kirkbride, a first-team all-district pick, and first baseman Dalton Souther, who was named second-team all-district.

The other holes in the lineup come from the graduation of third baseman Seth Thomas and outfielders Austin Emery and Carson Auten. All three were second-team all-district selections.

Leading the returning starters will be senior Christian Ruebeck, a second-team all-district selection who has signed with Oklahoma and was 4-7 with a 2.02 earned run average and 69 strikeouts in 59 innings. He also hit .303 with an on-base percentage of .370 with 26 RBI and scored 19 times.

Zander Ramey jumped into the second starter role and was the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.

Those two are expected to rotate at shortstop when the other is pitching.

Senior Garrett Maxwell is another starter back while classmates T.J. Stewart, Britton Vaughn and Dillon Patton, junior Colter Maxon and sophomores Cam Wheeler and Carson Baugh round out the pitching options.

“We’ve got three pretty good starters right there,” Bollinger said. “Our pitching staff has more depth than we’ve had here. It’s definitely a strong point.”

Junior Cayden Earnhart is a three-year starter at catcher while classmate Luke Kirkbride started at spots around the infield and at designated hitter based on pitching match-ups and is slated to be the starting second baseman.

Wheeler is also back in the lineup after playing his way into the right field job as a freshman.

Junior Garrett Poe takes over on a full-time basis in left while sophomore Logan Tilley rounds out the outfield in center. Junior Jack Condit is also pushing for at-bats out there.

“There’s not a lot of separation from the starters and him. The outfield’s where it’s newest except for Cam,” Bollinger said. “I’ll know a lot more about them when the games get going.”

Senior Nick Moreno moves into a full-time role as the third baseman while Maxwell gets the nod at first base. Baugh will likely be there when Maxwell is on the mound.

“We have guys who have been out there and I can move people around,” Bollinger said. “It will depend on who’s hitting at the time.”

In addition to hosting a tournament and competing at the Prosper-McKinney Boyd tourney, the Jackets have a non-district games against Wichita Falls Rider.

There is a significant number of district contests with the move in the latest realignment that put Denison into 10-5A with Sherman, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Wylie East and Princeton, which moved up from Class 4A. The coaches agreed to play 15 district contests, beginning on March 5.

Everyone will play each other once through the order and then close out the schedule with weekly home-and-home match-ups.

“It’ll be tough. Hopefully we’re vying for the top spot,” Bollinger said. “I know our kids think we can.”