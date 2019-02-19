BELLS — There was one late, final charge coming and the Whitesboro Bearcats were ready for it. They knew it was coming because the Whitewright Tigers hadn’t backed down from the opening tip against the District 9-3A champions, despite being a fourth seed.

Whitesboro lost in the first round the past two seasons and didn’t want to squander an opportunity like this. Each time the Tigers made a move in the fourth quarter and trimmed the deficit to single digits, the Bearcats had an answer.

The closest call for Whitesboro came when Whitewright made it a two-possession game with 3:50 remaining but it was quickly back up to a double-digit lead as the Bearcats defeated Whitewright, 73-60, in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest on Tuesday night.

“Rankings get thrown out the window when the playoffs start,” Bearcats head coach Toby Sluder said. “I preached that to them all the time. It was the last thing we talked about before going out there.”

Whitesboro (23-8) will face Edgewood, a 73-36 winner against Hampton Prep, in an area round game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Denison.

Tryston Gaines scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, Montana Morgan was right behind with 16 points, Cade Acker finished with 14 points and five rebounds and Andrew Fletcher totaled 10 points for Whitesboro (23-8).

Jordan Meixelsperger scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Kylan Watson added 17 points, Dylan Pitt finished with 10 points and Seth Jackson chipped in eight points and seven rebounds for Whitewright (21-12).

“We gave ‘em all we had. Having seniors like Jordan and Seth, they weren’t going to back down against anybody,” Whitewright head coach Jansen Trotter said. “They have a lot of shooters and it’s hard to guard them all.”

After Jackson’s lay-up with just under four minutes left trimmed Whitewright’s deficit to six, Acker answered with a floater in the lane. Gaines then scored and hit a free throw as the Bearcats led by 11.

Pitt connected on a three-pointer but the Tigers never scored again and Acker sealed the victory by making five-of-six free throws in the final minute.

Logan Parker’s lone basket was a three-pointer from the left corner early in the fourth to give Whitesboro a 13-point margin. But Watson made four free throws and Pitt drilled a three to get Whitewright within eight with 4:50 remaining. The Tigers had a chance to get closer on the ensuing possession but Gaines turned a steal into a dunk.

Waston hit a three-pointer to start the third quarter and Whitewright was down eight for the first of three times in the frame. Every time Whitesboro had an answer to keep the Tigers at arm’s length but also unable to go on a prolonged stretch to build anything more than a 14-point advantage.

Grant Beste, Scout Sanders and Acker all produced two points during a 6-0 spurt that made it 50-36. But Meixelsperger and Pitt scored on drives to the hoop and then Meixelsperger hit two free throws to get it back to eight points.

Whitesboro took a 56-44 advantage to the fourth quarter when Gaines scored underneath at the buzzer.

The Bearcats ended the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 38-27 lead into the locker room.

Whitesboro led 21-17 midway through the second quarter when Watson hit a three-pointer and then Jackson converted a three-point play as Whitewright went up, 23-21, with 3:25 remaining in the stanza.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Morgan responded with a three-pointer. The teams then traded points and Meixelsperger scored underneath with 1:53 remaining in the half to pull the Tigers within a point when Whitesboro closed with a surge that pushed its advantage to double digits for the first time in the game.

Morgan led the Bearcats with nine points through two quarters and Joey Gullett added seven points. Meixelsperger had 11 points at the break and Watson chipped in eight to that point for Whitewright, which was able to hang around despite making just 10 shots because five of them were three-pointers.

Whitesboro jumped out to a quick 5-1 advantage but the Tigers started chipping away and Meixelsperger’s deep three-pointer from the left wing tied the game at eight in the middle of the first quarter.

Whitewright went ahead when Dylan Cordell nailed a three from almost the same spot two minutes later but Whitesboro had a 9-3 spurt to end the frame, holding a 17-14 lead when Morgan hit a three-pointer from the left corner with two seconds remaining in the frame.