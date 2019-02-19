PRINCETON — Ally Harvey had 12 points and 17 rebounds for Howe but the Lady Bulldogs were unable to hold off Mineola’s fourth-quarter rally as the Lady Yellowjackets edged Howe, 36-35, in a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

Mineola (29-8) advanced to the region semifinals and faces Chapel Hill on Friday night.

Cassidy Anderson added nine points and five rebounds, Jenna Honore totaled six points, seven rebounds and three assists and Molly Wilson chipped in five points and four rebounds for Howe (23-10), which outscored Mineola 20-9 in the third quarter for a 33-23 lead.

Edgewood 51, Van Alstyne 50

SUNNYVALE — The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers saw their comeback attempt fall just short in a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal game against Edgewood on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne (23-9) was down 31-14 at half-time before getting it down to single possession.

Edgewood (25-7) advances to the region semifinals and faces Winnsboro on Friday night.

Class 2A Region II

Era 78, Collinsville 72, OT

CALLISBURG — Carrie Johnson scored 19 points during Collinsville’s overtime loss against Era in a Class 2A Region II quarterfinal match-up on Tuesday night.

Brittney Fields had 16 points while Gracie Cavin and Savannah Fields each finished with 10 points for the Lady Pirates (31-2), who had their best season since 1958

Era will face Campbell in the region semifinals on Friday night.