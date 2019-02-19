DURANT, Okla. — For the second straight week Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kevin Buckingham has taken home the Great American Conference Men’s Player of the Week, this time following his efforts in wins over East Central and Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Buckingham wins the honor for the third time this season and becomes the first men’s basketball player in GAC history to win the weekly award in back-to-back weeks during the same season.

He posted a 20-point, 10-rebound effort against rival ECU in an 83-70 victory and followed that up with another double-double, his league-leading 10th, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-72 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Buckingham posted a combined 17-for-27 from the field and has averaged 25.4 points over his last seven games.