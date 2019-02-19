Caleb Roberts scored 21 points as Texoma Christian defeated Watauga Harvest, 70-49, in a TAPPS Class 3A region semifinal at TCS on Tuesday night.

Griffin Stange finished with 12 points, Weston Chaddick totaled 10 points, Mathias Coleman added eight points and Tex Monk chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (15-12), which will face either Irving Highlands or Midland Classical in the region final and a spot at the state tournament later this week.

Bi-district

Class 3A Region II

Bonham 66, Gunter 53

Zander Turner scored 24 points during Gunter’s loss against Bonham in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at Denison on Tuesday night.

Kyle Watson added 10 points and Kobe Hunter chipped in nine points for Gunter (18-11).

Josh Ukpe scored 33 points and Tanner Reaves chipped in 20 points for Bonham (26-6), which will face Dallas Madison in the area round later this week. The Warriors are in the area round for the first time since 2012 and earned their first postseason win since at least 1948.

Pilot Point 61, Van Alstyne 54

LITTLE ELM — Samuel Tormos scored 22 points during Van Alstyne’s loss against Pilot Point in a Class 3A Region II bi-district game at Denton Braswell on Tuesday night.

Cam Montgomery added 16 points and Tyler Sperry finished with five points for Van Alstyne (20-14).

Javin Bruce scored 17 points, Jacob Pitts chipped in 16 points and Mason Sheppard and Javon Bruce each finished with 10 points for Pilot Point (17-13), which faces either Life Oak Cliff or Alba-Golden in the area round later this week.

Leonard 54, Pottsboro 50

PROSPER — The Pottsboro Cardinals suffered a loss against Leonard in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro finished the season at 29-4.

Leonard (14-14) will face Mineola in the area round later this week.

Class 2A Region II

Alvord 61, Tom Bean 56

DENTON — The Tom Bean Tomcats suffered a loss against Alvord in a Class 2A Region II bi-district game at Denton High School on Tuesday night.

It was the most victories in a season for Tom Bean (25-7) since a school-record 28 in the 1988-89 season.

Alvord earned its first playoff win in 14 years and will face Archer City in the area round later this week.

Muenster 66, Tioga 25

GAINESVILLE — The Tioga Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs with a Class 2A Region II bi-district loss against Muenster on Tuesday night.

Muenster, which led 37-9 at half-time, advances to face Windthorst in the area round later this week.