CELINA — Rhett Gallagher’s two-run home run with one out in the top of the seventh inning gave the Van Alstyne Panthers an 8-7 season-opening win that was also the 500th victory of head coach Jimmy Haynes’ career.

Gallagher also struck out two in the bottom of the inning to get the save.

Nathan Cuthbertson was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Tyler Wilson was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, David Terrill was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Zach Smith was 2-for-4 and scored for Van Alstyne, which will compete in the Pottsboro Tournament starting on Thursday.

Tyler Wilson threw three scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six, to get the win.

Reece Bedford doubled, drove in three and scored while Logan Point and Cade Medellin each tripled, drove in a run and scored for Celina, which took a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

Van Alstyne tied the game at three in the top of the third before the Bobcats went back ahead, 7-3 in the bottom of the third. The Panthers scored three times in the top of the fourth to get within a run and set the stage for Gallagher’s heroics.