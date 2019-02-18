ERA — Logan Alexander was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as S&S opened the season with a 16-1 victory in two innings against Era on Monday afternoon.

Stran Northington allowed one hit and a walk and struck out six and also drove in a run and scored, Kailer Jones was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored three times, Konnor Skaggs was 1-for-1 with two walks and drove in two and Jake Reynolds and Elyjah Herrin each drove in a pair of runs for S&S, which scored 13 runs in the second inning.