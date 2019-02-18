ANNA — When in the underdog role of the first round’s match-up between a district champion and a fourth seed, there need to be some breaks that go your way.

You can come out with the right energy, focus and mindset, not being happy about just making the playoffs, and make almost as many shots as your opponent.

The problem the Denison Yellow Jackets ran into when trying to pull off an upset was that Frisco Lone Star hit a ton of three-pointers and almost never missed its free throws. It’s a deadly combination when playing from behind and Denison was unable to keep pace during a 76-50 loss to the Rangers in a Class 5A Region II bi-district game on Monday night.

Lone Star (23-10), which will face either Woodrow Wilson or South Oak Cliff in the area round later this week, made 12 three-pointers and was 15-of-21 at the free-throw line while Denison hit just twice from behind the arc — both by Nate Uber, including with 11 seconds left in the game — and went to the line just six times, making two of those attempts.

“Our game plan was to run them off the three,” Denison head coach Dale Rhodes said. “They just unloaded. We’re right there and they’re making good shots. Deep shots. Hats off to them for shooting like that.”

Tarrence Gaines had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, Cade Gordy chipped in 10 points, Rustin Workman totaled nine points and six rebounds and Uber and Xavier Adan finished with six points apiece for Denison (8-20), which ended an eight-year playoff drought.

“Now we’ve got a building block to build off. That’s the mindset. We’d love to have more wins than losses but they don’t have anything to hold their heads down about,” Rhodes said. “I’m looking forward to the off-season and I know they are too. I was proud of my guys.”

Marvin Mims scored 17 points to lead five Rangers in double figures. Isaiah Lewis added 15 points, Julian Larry totaled 12 points, Malik Williams finished with 11 points and T’mari Jones chipped in 10 points. Andre Howard nearly joined them with nine points as those six provided all but two of Lone Star’s points.

The Jackets were down by 16 going into the second half and got within 15 points on two occasions. But Denison couldn’t string together enough offense and Lone Star pushed its lead out to 59-37 entering the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t insurmountable. One bucket at a time. We’ve done that before,” Rhodes said. “We played like we were supposed to. The energy was good in the first half. We just didn’t shoot as well as we’re capable of.”

The Rangers went up by 30 just after the midway point of the fourth and cruised to the victory.

The difference in the first half came at the three-point line. Lone Star went into the locker room with a 45-29 advantage because of the Rangers’ 14 baskets at the break, nine of them were three-pointers. Denison hit 13 shots but only one was a three.

Mims hit four threes in the first quarter but in the second it was Williams, who drilled three of his four attempts from behind the arc, including two around a bucket underneath by Workman as Lone Star took a 31-18 lead.

Uber responded with a three from the left wing but the Jackets couldn’t get the deficit into single digits over the final seven minutes of the half.

Mims had 14 points at the break while Lewis scored 11 points in the second quarter. Workman had nine points at the half to pace Denison.

Lone Star built a 10-point lead by the middle of the first quarter as Denison got off to a slow start. The Jackets had just a putback by Workman in that span while the Rangers used a 7-0 run to race out to a 12-2 advantage.

Denison chipped away after calling a timeout to end that surge. Gaines converted a three-point play and Gordy got out in transition for three lay-ups. Workman also scored in that stretch to pull the Jackets within five. The margin stayed that way until Mims drained about a 35-footer at the buzzer to give Lone Star a 21-13 lead after the opening eight minutes.

“I had three games of theirs on video, including the last two losses and they didn’t hit anything,” Rhodes said. “That’s the reason we wanted to play zone.”