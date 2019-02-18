CELINA — Lauren Jaresh was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and scored as S&S defeated Celina in non-district action on Monday.

Bella Medrano homered and drove in three runs and Taylor Maxwell doubled, walked and scored twice for S&S (2-3-1), which will compete in the Denton Ryan Tournament starting on Thursday.

The Lady Rams were down 3-2 after four innings before Medrano’s three-run homer in the fifth put them ahead for good.

Sage Murray was 3-for-4 and scored and Skylar Vest tripled and drove in three runs for Celina.