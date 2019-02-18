BELLS — The Panthers are going from one high powered offense to another. It will just be the approach that will be different with a change at the top of the football program.

Dale West was hired to be the athletic director and head football coach by the Bells ISD school board on Monday night, meaning the pass-happy Panthers will now be switching to the Slot-T.

“How we get it done may be different but I think the kids will respond well,” West said. “That’s always the biggest challenge. It’s amplified a bit because Bells did throw it so much. The Slot-T is our system and we’ve been successful with it.”

West leaves Collinsville after two seasons and a 16-7 record with playoff trips in both years.

“It was a tough decision. My two years at Collinsville have been fantastic,” West said. “This was a great spot to be. We were really picky on where we applied.”

Collinsville was 9-2 this past fall and won the District 5-2A (I) championship. After opening the playoffs with a 42-8 victory over Como-Pickton, the Pirates lost, 58-45, against Riesel.

The Pirates went 7-5 in his first season with a 21-20 bi-district victory against Seymour before losing 37-35 against Bosqueville.

Only one of West’s losses has been by more than two touchdowns and Collinsville scored at least 28 points in 14 of 23 games.

He replaces Scott Ponder, who stepped down in the middle of January to take the same position at Center. West inherits a program that is having its best run of success with playoff appearances in each of Ponder’s five seasons and the program’s first playoff victory since 1996 at the end of the 2014 campaign.

“It’s a step up in that we’re 2A and they’re 3A,” West said. “Coach Ponder obviously did a fantastic job to where whomever got it was going to take over a really good program. We want to keep that going in the right direction.”

Before taking over at Collinsville, West was the offensive coordinator at Howe for three seasons. In his first year Howe doubled its win total and finished 7-6 with a region semifinal appearance — losing to eventual state champ Waskom — and a third-place effort in District 5-3A (II). The bi-district victory against Cooper was the program’s first in 11 seasons and the third-round appearance was the best for Howe since 1990.

Then in 2015 Howe went 10-2, repeating as bi-district champs to go with capturing the 5-3A (II) crown, the first district title by the Bulldogs in five years.

Howe then moved up in divisions but still produced a 9-4 record and a runner-up finish in 5-3A (I). The Bulldogs lost against eventual state champion Mineola in the region semifinals.

West, a Quinlan Ford and Texas A&M-Commerce graduate, was the offensive coordinator for one season at Sweeny before going at Howe. He started his career as the offensive coordinator at Mathis for two years and then went to Lockhart for two seasons.

Bells went 4-7 this past fall as it moved up to Class 3A Division II in the latest realignment. The Panthers were fourth in the District 9-3A (II) standings and lost in the bi-district round to Big Sandy Harmony.

The Panthers were 2-28 before Ponder’s arrival, had never made three straight playoff appearances and had advanced to the postseason just seven times leading up to Ponder’s tenure.

From 1998 to 2013, Bells qualified just once — in 2010 — and in that span the only season with a winning record was the 6-5 playoff qualifier.

Ponder’s 32 victories were more than the program won in total (31) from 1999-2013 and he ranks second in school history behind Gary Reeves’ run of 63-48-2 from 1990-2000.