WEATHERFORD — Camryn Givens had 12 points and 10 rebounds during Grayson College’s 81-71 loss at Weatherford in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Roman Strickland scored 14 points, Joseph Clark added 11 points and nine rebounds and Jahmir Williams finished with 12 points and eight assists and Jalen Gibson totaled 12 points for Grayson, which was down 13 in the second half and cut the lead to four before Weatherford pulled away.

The Vikings (11-13, 2-9) play at Collin College at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.