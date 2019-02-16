Jarrett Gonzales was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored four times as Grayson College beat Galveston, 15-2, in five innings to sweep a non-conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field on Saturday.

Cordell Dunn was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Brandon Talley was 2-for-2 with two walks, drove in a run and scored three times, Braydon Webb was 2-for-4 and scored three times, Will Quillen was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored and Omar Cervantes drove in three runs for Grayson (5-4).

The Vikings won the opener, 8-7, as Webb was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice.

Talley tripled, walked and drove in three runs, Blake Rambusch doubled and scored, Gonzales singled, walked and scored three times and Wade Elliott singled and scored twice for Grayson.

The Vikings play at Seminole State at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.