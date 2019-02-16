DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern bounced back from an 11-3 loss to Oklahoma Baptist in Game 1 on Saturday with an 11-3 victory to take the Great American Conference series on Saturday afternoon at The Ballpark in Durant.

In the series finale, Bryce Deatherage held the Bison hitless until the fifth inning and allowed three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

Easton Elliott tallied two hits to lead the way, while Regan Warren, Joseph Cerda, Austin Ferguson, Davis Jenks, Slayde Ortiz, Caleb Dubler, McCain Mason, and Chris Eusay each collected a hit to bring the team total to 10 for the game.

Dubler drove in two runs, while Drew Bolin, Warren, Luke Thomas, Elliott, Jenks, Ortiz, and Mason added an RBI each.

Harrison Whitworth collected a pair of hits to lead the offense in Game 1 while Austin Ferguson, Easton Elliott, and Luke Thomas each tallied a hit.

Elliott and Joseph Cerda drove in a run each.

Mason Whitmarsh suffered his first loss of the season after getting tagged for eight runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts for the Storm (4-6, 2-1).