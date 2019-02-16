BIG SPRING — Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBI and scored three times as the Grayson College softball team beat Howard Junior College, 13-8, in non-conference action on Saturday.

Rien Milliken was 2-for-3 with a grand slam, two walks and scored twice, Eden Lawson was 4-for-5 with two doubles and scored, Kaylee Walters was 2-for-5 and scored and Melinda Martinez was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored for Grayson (5-2).

The Lady Vikings host Connors State in a non-conference double-header at 1 p.m. on Monday.