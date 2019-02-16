ALVA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State picked up its fourth straight win and clinched a postseason berth in the Great American Conference tournament with a 79-72 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Buckingham turned in his fourth straight 20-point scoring outing, going 9-of-15 from the floor to post 23 points to lead all scorers.

Jett Jobe drained 6-of-9 three-pointers to finish with 18 points, Kellen Manek turned in 12 points and DJ Henderson added 12 points off the bench on a 4-of-6 shooting effort from beyond the arc.

Jobe and Adam Dworsky each handed out seven assists.

Buckingham just missed a double-double with nine rebounds while Manek was next in line with five for the Storm (16-6, 12-6).