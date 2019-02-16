BONHAM — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets finishes as the runner-up in the Bonham Tournament after losing to the host Lady Warriors, 3-2, in the championship game on Saturday night.

Ashlinn Hamilton was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle and scored, Jaci Garvin singled and scored and Elizabeth Linwood and Hannah Grinspan drove in runs for Denison (4-3), which will compete in the Fort Worth Brewer Tournament starting on Thursday.

In a 7-4 victory in four innings over Whitewright in the semifinals, Garvin was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-2 and scored and Shayla Love and Presley Wilson each singled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Jackets.

Denison picked up a 13-3 victory in three innings against Paris Chisum to start the day. Linwood was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored three times. Fowler singled, drove in two runs and scored, Garvin walked twice and scored twice, Hamilton singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Haley Earnhart doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Jackets.

In tournament action on Friday, Denison had a 3-0 loss in three innings against Ponder. Hamilton allowed just one hit but took the loss while Garvin, Jewel Hiberd and Love singled for the Lady Jackets.

The Lady Jackets also had a 5-2 victory in five innings against Celeste. Linwood was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and scored twice, Grinspan doubled, drove in a run and scored and Garvin and Love also drove in runs.

Denison started the day with an 8-0 victory in four innings against Leonard. Hamilton threw a perfect game with seven strikeouts and was 2-for-2 and scored twice, Wilson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Hannah Koch was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and scored and Garvin was 2-for-3 and scored for the Lady Jackets.

Denison 7, Whitewright 4

BONHAM — Kyleigh Clements singled and drove in two runs during Whitewright’s loss against Denison in the semifinals of the Bonham Tournament on Saturday.

Madison Banta scored twice and Natalie and Makayla Alexander each singled and scored for the Lady Tigers (5-2).

Whitewright started the day with a 13-3 victory in three innings against Pottsboro. Hannah Williams was 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI, Laura Taylor was 3-for-3 with three runs, Clements was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times and Sage Harlow tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Lady Tigers.

In non-district action on Friday, Whitewright lost, 11-1, in five innings against Emory Rains. Kate Phillips singled, stole a base and scored while Harlow singled and Williams walked and stole a base for the Lady Tigers.

In tournament action on Friday, Pottsboro earned a 4-2 victory against Como-Pickton. Jayden Waldo singled and scored twice, Payton Deaton doubled and walked and Sierra Stand singled and scored for the Lady Cardinals.

Prosper Tournament

Keller 14, Sherman 0 (5)

PROSPER — Kenna Ferguson and Emma Jones walked during Sherman’s loss against Keller to close out the Prosper Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bearcats (3-2) play at McKinney at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

In tournament action on Friday, Sherman defeated Frisco Wakeland in five innings. Miranda Farias doubled, drove in two runs and scored, Jillian Whitmire singled, walked and scored twice, Bailey Kuhn doubled, drove in a run and scored and Kaitlin Caver walked twice and scored for the Lady Bearcats.

Sherman started the day with a 6-1 victory in 5 innings against Fort Worth Paschal. Caver was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored, Jessica Bridges was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs, Mackenzie Clark homered and Ferguson allowed an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks for the Lady Bearcats.

Melissa Tournament

Bells 6, Melissa 6 (4)

MELISSA — Cheyenne Floyd doubled, drove in three runs and scored as Bells tied Melissa to close out the Melissa Tournament on Saturday.

Gabby Smith singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Mia Moore walked and drove in a run for the Lady Panthers (5-0-1).

Maggie Rodgers was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and two runs, Macy Stewart was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored and Audrey Solomon homered for Melissa.

Bells started the day with a 9-4 victory in four innings against Anna. Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, Floyd singled and drove in three, Gabby Smith tripled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Maggie Cordell was 2-for-2 and drove in a run for the Lady Panthers.

Kallie Harris singled and drove in two runs while Carlie Fullenwider and Amber Thille walked twice and scored for Anna.

In tournament action on Friday, Bells earned a 6-1 victory in five innings against Community. Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored and allowed an unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks, Cheznie Hale doubled, drove in a run and scored and Moore doubled and scored for the Lady Panthers.

Whitesboro Tournament

Whitesboro 22, Gainesville 0 (2)

WHITESBORO — Jocelyn Giron was 2-for-2 with five RBI and scored twice as Whitesboro beat Gainesville in its tournament on Friday.

Karley Wolf doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times, Elly Harper doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times and BreAnn Best walked three times and scored three times for the Lady Bearcats.

Whitesboro started the day with a 5-0 loss in six innings against Aubrey. Karley Wolf singled and Jecca Autry and Beste eached walked twice for the Lady Bearcats.

The tournament’s schedule for Saturday was cancelled due to bad weather.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 18, North Garland 3 (3)

VAN ALSTYNE — Jennah Williams was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and scored as Van Alstyne run-ruled North Garland in non-district action on Friday.

Abigail Lange was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored four times, Emily Richardson was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Sydney Sullivan was 2-for-3 with three runs, Alyssa Jennings doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice and Coree Beresford tripled and drove in two runs for Van Alstyne (1-1).

Gunter 9, Denton Braswell 0

GUNTER — Elizabeth Schroeter threw a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts and two walks and also doubled and drove in two runs as Gunter beat Denton Braswell in non-district action on Friday.

Beth Gilbreath was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Kaylee Pruitt was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored and Hayden Fox was 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored for Gunter (2-3).