The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets earned their first district victory of the season with a 3-1 win over Princeton in 10-5A action at Munson Stadium on Friday night.

Denison (11-5, 1-2) took a 2-1 lead at half-time and added an insurance goal to move into a fourth-place tie with Princeton.

It is the second-most wins in program history behind 13 victories during the 2008 season.

The Lady Yellow Jackets play at Wylie East at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy 2, Sherman 1

The Sherman Lady Bearcats were unable to make a half-time lead stand up as Lovejoy rallied for a victory in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium on Friday night.

Abigail Escobedo scored to give Sherman (4-10-2, 0-3) a 1-0 advantage at the break but Lovejoy got both goals from Tatum Chester in the early stages of the second half and held on for the win. The Lady Leopards moved into a tie with Wylie East for second place.

Sherman hosts McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium.

Boys

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 1, Sherman 0

LUCAS — The Sherman Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against district co-leader Lovejoy on Friday night.

Caleb Toomey scored off an assist from Max Pabin in the first half to account for the only goal of the contest.

Sherman (4-7-6, 0-2-1) plays at McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Princeton 2, Denison 0

PRINCETON — The Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against district Princeton on Friday night.

Orlando Arzate and Robby Ogolla had goals for Princeton.

Denison (2-10-1, 0-3) hosts Wylie East at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night at Munson Stadium.