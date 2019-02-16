COPPERAS COVE — The Brownwood Lady Lions brought home the team championship, while a short-handed Brownwood Lions squad finished seventh at the Copperas Cove Bulldawg Relays this past Thursday.

The Lady Lions generated 170.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up and meet host Copperas Cove (112), third-place Killeen Harker Heights (108), fourth-place Hutto (59), fifth-place Marble Falls (57), sixth-place Waco High (51.5) and seventh-place Temple (34).

The Lions notched 28 points which trailed meet champion Harker Heights (123), runner-up Copperas Cove (100), Hutto (88), Marble Falls and Temple (81 each), and Waco High (33).

The Lady Lions captured 14 medals — five gold, five silver and four bronze.

Winning their respective events were Trinity Jackson in the 300-meter hurdles (48.37), Alex Fowler in the 800 meters (2:29.45), Kenya Barnes in the discus (122-10.5), Aleyia Cotton in the long jump (17-8.5) and the 4x400 relay team of Davalynn Monroe, Fowler, Alyssa Couey and Cotton (4:18.31).

Finishing as runners-up were Izzy Lawrence in both the 800 meters (2:31.97) and the 3200 meters (12:22.61), Aleia Burkett in the discus (89-8), Kylie Morris in the triple jump (34-5) and Couey in the 400 meters (1:02.63).

Coming in third were Fowler in the 1600 meters (5:40.52), Jackson in the pole vault (10-0), the 4x100 relay team of Jackson, Morris, Lakyn Ratliff and Davalynn Monroe (51.35) and the 4x200 relay team of Kylie Wooten, Morris, Monroe and Ratliff (1:52.66).

Placing fourth were Darby Crysler in the 1600 meters (5:43.24), Caroline Cloy in the 300-meter hurdles, Becca Church in the triple jump (31-6.5) and Ratliff in the 100 meters (12.92).

Adding fifth-place efforts were Ashlyn Storm in the long jump (14-5), Jackson in the 100-meter hurdles (16.28) and Crysler in the 3200 meters (12:39.91).

Also producing team points in sixth place were Audrey Boren in the 3200 meters (12:47.6), Storm in the 200 meters (28.37) and Couey in the 800 meters (2:42.07).

For the Lions, Tommy Bowden was second in 110-meter hurdles (15.4) and third in 300-meter hurdles (42.47); Braden Jetton finished third in 200 meters (22.58) and fourth in 100 meters (11.07); and Jayron Anglin came in fourth in the 400 meters (53.59).

The Lady Lions and Lions are both scheduled to be back in action next Saturday at the Mineral Wells Rams Relays before hosing the Bluebonnet Relays March 8-9 at Gordon Wood Stadium.