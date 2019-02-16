Lubbock-Cooper continued its undefeated streak by defeating El Paso Americas 13-0 in five innings and El Paso Andress 15-0 in a four-inning contest in the Caprock Tournament on Friday.

With the win, the Lady Pirates improved to 4-0 overall.

In the win over El Paso Americas, Mina Luna hit two home runs to help Lubbock-Cooper jump out to an 8-0 advantage after the first inning.

From that point on, the Lady Pirates were never challenged thanks to Rachel Kuehnle issuing one walk and recording nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

In the second game of the day, Sierrah Morales scored three of the team’s 15 runs in a four-inning shutout against El Paso Andress. Her solo home run jumpstarted a four-run, third inning that put Lubbock-Cooper in control of the contest.

Sydney Reeves yielded two walks and struck out five in a complete-game effort for the Lady Pirates to complete the Friday sweep.

Lubbock-Cooper will face El Paso Chapin and Abilene Cooper starting at 1 p.m. Saturday to finish its run of play in Caprock Tournament.

Shallowater 11, Pampa 7

Pampa;0;1;4;2;0;0;0;—;7

Shallowater;2;1;1;7;0;0;0;—;11

Pampa: T Jefferies, M Martinez (4). Shallowater: DeAnna Leavelle, Maddie Holt (4).. W — Leavelle. L — Jefferies. 2B — Pampa: A Sprinkle. Shallowater: Holt, Leavelle X. 3B — Shallowater: Mikaylyn Menchaca. HR — Pampa: J Montrs. Records: Pampa, N/A, Shallowater, 5-3-1

BIG SPRING 6, BUSHLAND 5

Bushland;0;0;2;1;0;2;0;—;5

Big Spring;3;2;0;0;1;0;0;—;6

Bushland: Jillian Howell. Big Spring: Joy. W — Joy. L — Howell.2B — Bushland: Corley Carr. Big Spring: Whitehead, Davila. HR — Bushland: McKenna Driver, Howell. Big Spring: Daniels

FRENSHIP 11, BUSHLAND 5

Frenship;3;5;0;1;2;X;X;—;11

Bushland;0;0;4;1;0;X;X;—;5

Frenship: Hogan. Bushland: Halle Lytal. W — Hogan. L — Lytal. 2B — Frenship: Abila, Hockins. Bushland: Driver, Carr. HR — Frenship: Abila, Harrest. Bushland: Sydnee Stewart, Lytal, Jaycee Adams. Records: Bushland, 3-2.

FRENSHIP 6, EL PASO CHAPIN 4

El Paso Chapin;0;0;3;0;1;0;X;—;4

Frenship;0;1;0;5;0;0;X;—;6

El Paso Chapin: Fifeld. Frenship: Maya Mongelli. W — Mongelli. L — Fifeld. 2B — El Paso Chapin: Fifeld. 3B — Frenship: Claudia Kerr. HR — Frenship: Abila. Records: El Paso Chapin, N/A, Frenship, 5-0.

MULESHOE 10, DALHART 5

Dalhart;2;0;1;1;1;0;X;—;5

Muleshoe;3;0;3;1;3;X;X;—;10

Dalhart: Taelor S. Muleshoe: Clarissa Rejino. W — Rejino. L — Taelor S. 2B — Dalhard: Lexi P (2), Madison S, Tabby P. Muleshoe: Madison Hasley, A.B. Mendoza, Emil Mora (2). HR — Muleshoe: Hasley.

CORONADO 10, MULESHOE 1

Muleshoe;0;1;0;0;0;0;X;—;1

Coronado;1;2;5;1;1;X;X;—;10

Muleshoe: Rejino. Coronado: Kimberly Diaz. W — Diaz. L — Rejino. 2B — Muleshoe: Hasley, Jillian Rojas, Jazzy Sanchez. Coronado: Jazmin Montoya, Addy Damron (2). HR — Coronado: Victoria Gutierrez, Estella Sherrod (2) Records: Muleshoe, 1-3.

CORONADO 13, ABILENE COOPER 3

Abilene Cooper;0;0;0;0;3;X;X;—;3

Coronado;1;2;4;6;X;X;X;—;13

Abilene Cooper: Castillo, #11 (2). Coronado: Raney. W — Raney. L — Castillo. 2B — Abilene Cooper: Kemp. Coronado: R Flores (2), C Landsdell, A Rivera, N Gomez. HR — Coronado: Landsdell.

CORONADO 4, MIDLAND LEE 3

Coronado;2;1;1;0;0;0;0;—;4

Midland Lee;1;0;0;0;2;0;0;—;3

Coronado: J Rivera, B Raney (5). Midland Lee: Carrasco, Dominguez (2). W Rivera. L — Carrasco. 2B — Midland Lee: Laredo, Gonzalez, Carrasco. HR — Coronado: J Montoya: X. Midland Lee: Gonzalez.

