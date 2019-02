WEATHERFORD — Manna Mensah scored 32 points but Grayson College lost, 88-85, in overtime at Weatherford in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Jordan Lewis added 14 points for the Lady Vikings (12-14, 7-5), who rallied from a 20-point deficit to force the overtime.

Grayson (12-14, 7-5) plays at Collin College at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.