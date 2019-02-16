GREENVILLE — Ally Harvey scored 15 points as Howe defeated Alba-Golden, 51-37, in a Class 3A Region II area round game on Friday night.

Howe (23-9) will face Mineola in the region quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Princeton. It is the first time the Lady Bulldogs have reached the third round since 2013.

Cassidy Anderson had all 14 of her points in the first half, Calley Vick added nine points and Jenna Honor finished with seven points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 21-7 after the first quarter and 32-16 at half-time.

Grace Bizzell scored 13 points to lead Alba-Golden (16-7).

Class 2A Region II

Collinsville 62, Quanah 51

HENRIETTA — Brittney Fields scored 24 points and Collinsville bounced back from a half-time deficit to beat Quanah in a Class 2A Region II area round game on Friday night.

Collinsville (31-1) will face Era, a 52-29 winner over Santo, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Callisburg in the region quarterfinals. It is the first time the Lady Pirates have reached the third round since making the state tournament in 1958.

Carrie Johnson finished with 19 points, Piper Dunn added nine points, Gracie Cavin chipped in six points and Savannah Fields totaled four points for Collinsville.

Madaylnn Cheng led Quanah (18-8) with 14 points, Jordan Garvin added 10 points and MaKayla Simmons totaled eight points.