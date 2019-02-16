It's hard to believe it's been four years since Maci Merket first stepped foot as an wide-eyed freshman on the campus of Wayland Baptist University.

The Canadian graduate was recruited by head coach Alesha Ellis, not knowing how her high school game was going to transition to the next level. It's easy to say that four years later, Merket has exceeded all expectations.

"I knew when I first saw her play she'd be a great player for us," Ellis said. "She was one of the best players in the West Texas area. She was a great shooter, but now she's so much more.

"Maci is so good at sharing the basketball, rebounding and defending. She's smart, and coachable. Now she has respect from everyone in the country."

Merket is the only senior who will be honored on the Flying Queens Senior Day when No. 6-ranked WBU (23-4, 17-2) takes the floor against No. 10-ranked Oklahoma City University (25-2, 18-1) in a huge Sooner Athletic Conference showdown at 2 p.m. today at the Hutcherson Center in Plainview.

It's one of many big games Merket has been a part of since playing for the Flying Queens. Last year, Merket and her team made a surprise run to the NAIA Final Four, even beating the No. 1-seed Shawnee State.

"Going to the Final Four was a great experience," Merket said. "For not only myself but my team."

Playing in her last regular season home game, and getting all the attention on herself thanks to being the lone senior is not the style for the quiet, shy Merket. But it's hard to ignore what the 5-foot-11 guard has done in her time with the Flying Queens.

When Merket takes the court this afternoon, she'll play in her 119th career college game while making her 60th start. Merket continues to make her way up the school's all-time scoring list.

After scoring 16 points in a 99-49 victory over Southwestern Christian on Thursday, Merket moved into 15th place all-time with 1,300 points.

That leaves her 48 points from Flying Queen and Estelline legend Cherri Rapp. Rapp, the 166th inductee into the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame, is 14th place on the scoring list, with 1,348 points for WBU from 1968-1972.

"I can't believe how fast my time at Wayland has gone by," Merket said. "My career has exceeded my expectations. You never know how much you'll play at first but you know how hard it will be. Getting to start these last two years, and play in some huge moments like the Final Four is something I'll never forget."

Merket was always known as a scorer, but Ellis is quick to brag on how much she's improved as a rebounder and a defender. That's the two things Ellis compliments Merket on the most when talking about her lone senior.

"I've worked hard on that part of my game," Merket said. "I figured out that you won't stay on the floor at the college level if you don't defend and you don't rebound. That's where I've gotten stronger and improved."

Ellis also knows if it wasn't for Merket's effort last year, her team may not have made it to the NAIA Final Four, and shocked Shawnee State along the way.

"Maci has a competitiveness and a will to win," Ellis said. "It's something she possesses. It shows we made a good decision recruiting wise. She's developed as a leader, the team could see how good she was and had respect for her.

"She has embraced a leadership role, but it's also by example. She is always in the gym working on game and watching film to get better. She's a very smart player."

Merket does have plenty of season to go, however, knowing this will be the final game she'll suit out at home in a regular season game will be in the back of her mind.

"I'm trying to block it out," Merket said. "This is a big game coming up with Oklahoma City. So my focus will be on that, but after the game I'm sure I'll be emotional."

LOCAL NOTE

Merket isn't the only Texas Panhandle player on the floor in today's game. Nazareth graduate and WBU junior post Deborah VanDijk is also a key player for the Flying Queens. This season, the 6-foot VanDijk has started all 25 games, averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds a contest.

OCU will be represented by junior and Gruver graduate Brennyn Seagler. Seagler, who transferred in from Seward County Community College, has come off the bench to play in 27 games. The 5-foot-11 post has had a solid year, averaging eight points a game and 5.8 rebounds a game.