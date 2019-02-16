The Austin College softball team was swept in a double-header on Saturday, dropping Game 1, 10-4, to Hendrix before the Warriors handed the ‘Roos a 10-2 defeat.

In the opener, Jaide Vidal went 3-for-3 to pace Austin College (0-9) and Prazak finished 2-for-3. Taylor Groover took the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work.

Emma Martinez was 3-for-3 to lead the ‘Roos in Game 2 while four other Austin College players collected a hit each. Groover took the loss, giving up four runs — three earned — on five hits in two innings of work.

Austin College is back in action on Sunday when the ‘Roos host Ecclesia College for a double-header at noon.