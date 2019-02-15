The Austin College softball team dropped both ends of its doubleheader against Jarvis Christian College, falling 2-0 in Game 1 before a 10-8 loss in Game 2 defeat. The ‘Roos are now 0-7 overall on the year.

Marisa Duke was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the ‘Roos (0-7) in the opener. Taylor Groover took the loss by surrendering two runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

In Game 2, Cassidy McDaris was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Jaide Vidal went 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Ashley Mayorga singled, walked, scored and drove in two runs and Mari Prazak singled, walked twice and scored twice for the ‘Roos.

Austin College hosts Hendrix College in a double-header at noon on Saturday.