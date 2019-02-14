PRINCETON — The score was tied, the fourth quarter had arrived and the foul totals were rising. There was only one way for Van Alstyne to survive and advance out of the second round of the playoffs.

While the mixing and matching that took place over the final eight minutes was necessary due to a combined six players fouling out and three others on the brink of heading to the bench, the one constant down the stretch was the Lady Panthers’ effort at the free-throw line.

Van Alstyne made 21-of-24 shots at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone, scoring all but two of its points in the frame there, to hold off the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes, 62-50, in a Class 3A Region II area round game on Thursday night.

Van Alstyne (23-8) will face either Pottsboro or Edgewood in the region quarterfinals next week. It is the first time the Lady Panthers have reached the third round since 2001. Last week’s bi-district win ended a drought nearly as long since it was the first postseason victory for the program since 2002.

“That’s a special thing,” Van Alstyne head coach Tyler Dyer said. “Something those seniors need to be proud of. Big win for us.”

Emma Donald made five three-pointers and finished with 23 points, Torin Riddick totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Maegan Thomas added nine points and eight rebounds and Avery Duncan scored nine points for Van Alstyne.

Ashleigh Norman scored 12 points, Kalie Dunavant added nine points and Marissa Hubbard chipped in seven points for Lone Oak (15-13).

Both Riddick and Duncan each hit a pair of free throws in the first 30 seconds of the fourth to put Van Alstyne ahead to stay after the quarter started with the teams tied at 39.

Lone Oak didn’t score for the first two and a half minutes of the frame and it was the only shot the Lady Buffaloes made until there was a minute left.

The procession to the free-throw line kept adding to Van Alstyne’s lead — it got to seven with four minutes left and got to double digits (11) with 2:29 remaining.

Lone Oak did hit a pair of three-pointers in the closing minute, the last which made it a nine-point margin, but the Lady Panthers closed out the victory at the line.

Van Alstyne was down by seven early in the second half when Dunavant hit a three-pointer less than two minutes into the third quarter. A five-minute scoring drought from the Lady Buffaloes not only kept the Lady Panthers in the game; it allowed them to inch their way back.

Thomas hit a free throw, Donald scored on a drive and Riddick made two from the line and the margin was down to two points. Donald then hit a three-pointer to put Van Alstyne ahead by one.

Hunter Bryan hit a jumper to end Lone Oak’s drought but Donald answered with another three.

“She stepped up and played big for us,” Dyer said about his sophomore sharpshooter. “Couple of big shots. It gave us the lead and momentum we needed going into the fourth quarter.”

Norman hit a three with 17 seconds left to send the game to the fourth quarter tied.

Lone Oak went into the locker room with a 31-25 advantage after Van Alstyne chipped away at a double-digit deficit.

The Lady Buffaloes scored eight straight points to go up 30-20 when Dyer called a timeout with just under three minutes left in the half. Donald hit a long two from the corner and then Riddick took a steal the other way for a layup.

At the other end Lone Oak managed only a free throw and the Lady Panthers had trimmed the deficit to a manageable six points.

A fast start to the second quarter gave the Lady Buffaloes a nine-point advantage barely two minutes into the frame.

Thomas scored underneath and Alyssa Taylor banked in a three-pointer to close the gap to four. Donald had a three-pointer that pulled Van Alstyne within 22-20 in the middle of the frame before Lone Oak responded with the run that put them ahead by 10 points.

Van Alstyne jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes on three-pointers by Duncan and Donald.

But the Lady Panthers went cold for almost the rest of the first quarter and that allowed Lone Oak to go on an 11-0 run.

Maddie Moser and Dunavant keyed the comeback for the Lady Buffaloes before Donald’s three from the left wing snapped Van Alstyne’s scoreless streak with 56 seconds remaining in the frame.

The teams traded baskets from there and Lone Oak carried a 15-11 advantage into the second quarter.

“We didn’t play well the first half,” Dyer said. “Came out flat.”