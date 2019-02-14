It’s down to last call time if you have any plans on attending one of the two Ducks Unlimited fundraising events scheduled in the Texoma region this weekend.

Tonight is the first of those two annual February quacker backer fundraisers, the yearly Texoma Ducks Unlimited Couple’s Dinner.

That Friday evening event, complete with its Cajun food menu, is scheduled for the Sherman Municipal Building Ballroom located at 405 N. Rusk. Doors open for the DU Couples event at 6 p.m.

Once again, this year’s dinner will feature a catered meal from Savoie’s Cajun Pot of Shreveport. The bayou themed menu will include fried chicken fingers, fried shrimp, crawfish etoufee, and more.

In addition to numerous other prizes, the local Texoma chapter will give away the DU Rifle of the Year tonight, a Howa 1500 model in 6.5 Creedmoor. Incidentally, the DU Rifle of the Year is being presented by Classic of Texoma.

According to local Texoma DU chairman Kris Spiegel of Denison, other firearms will be raffled and auctioned off including some by manufacturers like Beretta, Henry, Kimber, Marlin, Mossberg, Ruger, Sig Sauer, Stoeger and Winchester.

“We also have a four-man fishing trip — either on the Red River or Lake Texoma — which is being presented by Terry Kasper,” said Spiegel. “And Denison’s own Dakota Stowers and his North Texas Outfitters crew are giving us a four-man duck hunt too.”

Other items to be raffled and auctioned off this evening include 30-lbs. of Wagyu beef in a K2 cooler, all donated by Jared Kelley Cattle Company. Spiegel says there will also be plenty of DU sporting art, decorative items and collectibles, and plenty of outdoors gear given out in the live auction, silent auction, raffles, special games, and door prizes.

At the door ticket prices to this evening’s Texoma DU event are $55 for singles and $60 per couple.

For information on the 2019 Texoma DU Couples event later today, please contact Spiegel at 903-820-8882 or previous Texoma DU chairman Eric Kloppers at 903-815-2229.

Finally, keep in mind that tomorrow evening, Saturday, Feb. 16, the Red River Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited over in Gainesville will host its 2019 fundraiser.

Catered by Dieter Brothers Barbecue, the annual Cooke County quacker backer dinner will be held once again at the Gainesville Civic Center with doors opening at 6 p.m.

For information on that Gainesville DU fundraising banquet, contact Phil Bellows at 940-736-3885.

To find out more about Ducks Unlimited and its 87-year long history of conserving and restoring wetlands and the waterfowl habitat that they support, visit the website at www.ducks.org.