DURANT, Okla. — Turnovers proved costly for Southeastern Oklahoma State in a 61-50 loss to rival East Central in Great American Conference action on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Katie Branam put up nine points off the bench in her return to the lineup, Haiden Williams was next up with seven points off the bench, while Neely Noel, Tracy Johnson, Briley Moon, and Jordan Benson added six each points apiece.

Robinson hauled in a team-high nine rebounds with Moon pulling down seven for the Storm (11-10, 9-8), which play at Northwestern Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.