DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State pushed its winning streak to three with an 83-70 victory over East Central in Great American Conference action on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The win is the sixth in seven games and moves the Storm (15-6, 11-6) into a three-way tie for third place with ECU and Oklahoma Baptist.

Kevin Buckingham put up 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jett Jobe hit a trio of threes and finished with 17 points, DJ Henderson came off the bench to drain 5-of-10 threes for 15 points and Kellen Manek finished with 13 points.

The win also snaps a seven-game losing skid against ECU dating back to 2015. Southeastern plays at Northwestern Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Saturday.