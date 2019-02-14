PROSPER — The Sherman Lady Bearcats opened their season with a split, finishing off the first day of the Prosper Tournament with a 6-0 victory against Pilot Point.

Kenna Ferguson scattered five hits and two walks while striking out six, Kaitlin Caver doubled and drove in four runs, Jillian Whitmire hit a two-run home run and Jessica Bridges doubled, walked and scored twice for the Lady Bearcats (1-1), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Sherman started the day with a 14-1 loss in four innings against host Prosper. Katlyn Bang doubled, Bridges walked and scored and Caver, Mackenzie Clark and Whitmire singled for the Lady Bearcats.

Bonham Tournament

Whitewright 12, Bonham JV 4 (3)

BONHAM — Natalie Alexander was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored three times as Whitewright beat Bonham’s junior varsity at the Bonham Tournament on Thursday.

Kiley Anderson was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and two runs, Madie Rohre was 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored, Katie Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored and Macie McLean drove in two runs for Whitewright (4-0).

Hannah Williams homered and drove in three runs as Whitewright beat Denton Ryan, 8-5, in three innings. Sage Harlow was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Kyleigh Clements singled, drove in a run and scored and Makayla Alexander scored twice for the Lady Tigers.

Whitewright started the day with a 4-0 victory in three innings against Trenton. Harlow was 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBI, Williams allowed one hit and struck out six with no walks and added a double and Madison Banta stole two bases for Whitewright.

Melissa Tournament

Bells 7, Gunter 2 (5)

MELISSA — Gabby Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and scored twice as Bells beat Gunter at the Melissa Tournament on Thursday.

Bella Smith was 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in two runs and scored, Cheznie Hale doubled and drove in a run and Cheyenne Floyd allowed two hits and three walks while striking out eight for the Lady Panthers (3-0).

Bells started the day with an 11-1 victory in three innings against S&S. Floyd was 2-for-2 with four RBI and scored twice, Alexis Tanguma doubled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice and allowed a run on one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks, Bella Smith tripled and drove in three runs and Hale was 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Lady Panthers.

Melissa 2, Gunter 1 (5)

MELISSA — Elizabeth Schroeter was 2-for-2 with a double and allowed an earned run on two hits during Gunter’s loss in five innings against Melissa on Thursday night to close out the first day of the Melissa Tournament.

Monique Villanueva singled and drove in a run and Hayden Fox singled and scored for the Lady Tigers (1-3).

In a 7-2 loss against Bells, Sara Beth Jackson singled, walked and scored while Abby Gilbreath singled and walked, Makenna Kincheloe walked and scored and Hayden Fox drove in a run for Gunter.

Gunter started the day with a 6-2 loss against Anna. Villanueva homered, Kaylee Pruitt drove in a run and Gilbreath singled and scored for the Lady Tigers.

Qua Fisher homered and drove in two runs, Amber Thille doubled and drove in two runs and Hannah Morland and Madison McPherson each scored twice for Anna.

Whitesboro Tournament

Whitesboro 1, Paradise 0

WHITESBORO — The Whitesboro Lady Bearcats closed out the first day of their tournament with a 1-0 victory against Paradise on Thursday night.

Whitesboro started the day with a 10-0 victory in three innings over Era. Emily Barker was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Elly Harper was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored three times and Kendall Sluder tripled, drove in two runs and scored and Karley Wolf allowed a hit and struck out five with a walk to get the shutout win for the Lady Bearcats.