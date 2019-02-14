On the heels of the most tumultuous off-season in professional bass fishing history, a bit of uncertainty reigned as the year 2019 dawned.

With tremendous change in circuit rosters from last year to this year, thanks in great part to the brand new Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour altering fishing’s professional landscape with earthquake like upheaval, few observers knew what to expect as January arrived on the calendar.

After all, you almost need a media guide these days to know where anglers are fishing in 2019, be it the Bassmaster Elite Series, the FLW Tour, or the BPT.

But as speculation and media chatter subsided with the start of the season, there turned out to be nothing uncertain last week when Rick Clunn, bass fishing’s original G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) stepped to the weigh-in stage in eastern Florida for the season’s inaugural Bassmaster Elite Series event on the lunker rich St. Johns River.

Clunn, a four-time winner of the Bassmaster Classic — including back-to-back triumphs in 1976 and 1977 — entered Sunday’s championship round on the St. Johns needing a huge day to contend for the first place prize.

Despite a different looking field and fishery, Clunn had enjoyed three solid days of fishing in eastern Florida as he weighed 17-pounds, 5-ounces on Day One; 23-11 on Day 2; and 23-0 on Day Three.

Despite those performances on the water body that he won an Elite Series trophy on in 2016, Clunn was languishing back in the pack in eighth place, needing something of a minor miracle to pull off his 16th B.A.S.S. victory.

In fact, according to Bassmaster.com, the former Texan turned Missouri resident had wryly opined after Round 3 that he might need a 10-pounder and a 12-pounder on the event’s final day to have a chance.

Those words seemed prophetic last Sunday afternoon, almost with the same eerie ring that Clunn’s famous statement three years ago once again carries: ““Never accept that all of your best moments are in your past.”

As he did in 2016, Clunn lived those words out and then some last weekend as he used Sunday catches of two huge largemouth bass weighing more than nine-pounds — including one that tipped the scales at 9-pounds, 14-ounces — to catch the event’s biggest limit of five fish.

When weigh master Trip Weldon’s scales settled in front of a big eastern Florida crowd, Clunn’s amazing final day bag limit weighed an astonishing 34-pounds, 14-ounces, one of the best single day efforts of the angler’s legendary career.

That was enough to propel the 72-year old Clunn to a four-day total of 98-pounds, 14-ounces, enough to edge first-year Canadian pro Chris Johnston at 95-2 and veteran Kentucky pro Mark Menendez at 95-1.

“I think this just reinforces what I said after I won here in 2016,” Clunn told Bryan Brasher of Bassmaster.com. “A long time ago, I stopped paying attention to timelines. The terrible twos, the ugly teens, the midlife crisis, retirement time — I don’t pay any attention to any of that.

“If you listen to everybody else, you’ll get premature notions about who you really are.”

And as you might expect, Clunn has a pretty solid understanding of who he is, certainly from the front deck of a bass boat.

With his final day bag limit, some three years after Clunn became the oldest pro to ever hoist one of the coveted blue Elite Series trophies, he extended his own record and claimed the event’s $100,000 top prize, winnings that pushed his career earnings total past the $2.5 million mark.

While the event marked Clunn’s second Elite Series triumph on the St. Johns River, it wasn’t the same body of water that he had excelled upon only three years ago.

This time, Bassmaster Elite Series pros found that the miles of eel grass that once dominated the fishery were gone thanks to the rampage of Hurricane Irma across the Sunshine State a couple of years ago.

That meant that Clunn had to focus more on docks along with correctly predicting where the bass would be in their spawning transition towards the bank.

According to Bassmaster.com, Clunn’s three primary baits last week were a Luck-E-Strike Hail Mary lipless crankbait, a 3/4-ounce Luck-E-Strike Trickster Spinnerbait with a shellcrakcer colored skirt, and a Texas-rigged Gator Tail worm.

“I thought the bream pattern was important for the spinnerbait this week,” Clunn said to Brasher. “The bass are bedding here, and I know how much the bass really don’t like the bream around their beds.”

While Clunn has certainly been around the professional fishing game for some time — he won tournaments in the1970s, the 1980s, the 1990s, the 2000s, and now the 2010s — he still maintains that the tournament game invigorates him.

“A lot of stuff off the water is old to me,” Clunn told Brasher. “But when I go on the water, it’s brand new, just like it was when I started. I love it just as much as I ever have.

“It’s an incredible thing to go out every single day and know that you’ve gotta figure them out. This amazing study of natural rhythms and how all things are connected — I can’t see myself ever getting tired of that.”

Certainly, with nearly 100 pounds of bass last week, there’s no reason for Clunn to grow weary of his legendary career anytime soon.

And with weigh-in results like those of last week, there’s little reason for any angler on the new-look Elite Series circuit not to be enthused right now.

How good was last week’s action on the St. Johns? According to Bassmaster.com, the Elite Series field hit the fishery at just the right time as the fish moved shallow to spawn. In fact, over the event’s four days, the 75 anglers caught 158 five-bass limits and weighed in 893 bass totaling 2,927-pounds, 8-ounces.

With an average weight of 3 1/4 pounds per fish — and some of the largest reported weigh-in crowds in the history of St. Johns Bassmaster tournaments — the folks at B.A.S.S. have to be enthused one event deep into the 2019 schedule.

Why? Because so far, the new look Bassmaster Elite Series circuit appears to be living up to its 2019 theme of “Big Bass. Big Stage. Big Dreams.”

And when you’ve got the legendary Rick Clunn still fishing, you might as well go ahead and add the words “Big-time Living Legend” to that marketing phrase.