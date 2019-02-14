That is my knock off of Gene Autry’s “Back in the Saddle Again”. I ought to have taken Mother Nature’s hints that bass fishing might be tough. Wednesday morning, while giving Ginger her morning ride to the boat ramp, I noticed a flock of buzzards sitting in trees on walkways, and on the tops and floors of boathouses.

Quite a few were having breakfast on a catfish that washed up on the boat ramp. I think they were trying to give me a hint that fishing was dead. Not taking them seriously, back at the house I let Ginger out, mixed up her breakfast, put it in the microwave and warmed it up — not that she is spoiled but you have to put her bowl in the — microwave and turn it on for a few seconds — and she will eat it. Don’t and she pouts and won’t eat. She has seen us put food in and take it out and now she wants hers that way too. We just grin and do it.

When Ginger and I were at the ramp there was a little wind, but not much, and the lake was tame. That made me hook up and put the boat in the water. I idled out and then put the hammer down going to my first stop.

The water had a chop but it made the boat run a little faster than it will in calm water. Idling in I marked a ton of bait and fish at the mouth of the cove I was going into. They were all deep — 40-50 feet. Now I like deep water fishing in winter, but this is a hair deep for me. I consider 30 feet about as deep as I want to fish; I prefer 25 and shallower.

After driving back and forth over them I went on back. The further back I went the less fish and bait I marked. My first stop I spent about 30 minutes fishing. After that long I hadn’t had my first bite. Leaving there I went to my second stop. Getting my boat in position and tied up I made my first of many casts.

That spot was so dead I couldn’t even catch a hang up. Fishing it for 30 minutes with still no bite I moved again. This time I had to run across Little Mineral. While I had been fishing in a protected area once I got out in the open the waves were high and getting higher.

Making it to my third stop and tying up, I gave it a little longer. I fished it with three different baits — tubes, swimbaits and finesse baits — with nothing to show for that spot. I moved on down. Webb luck hit again, there was a big bounce water toy tube that had mostly lost all its air ahead of me. I turned to the left and went past it and stopped. There was a rope under the water I didn’t see and it fell in love with my prop hugging it tight.

Getting it loose was like fighting a hippo. It was tied off to a boathouse a good way from where it was floating. I had to pull it up and get enough slack to unwind the rope. This isn’t easy when you are draped over the motor. Getting it untangled and not falling in the cold water, I went on.

A blind hog finds an acorn now and then. My first cast with YUM’s new 4 Inch pulse on a Webb poured 1/2 oz. Jig head got a lite tic. I set the hook and don’t know who was more surprised, me or the fish. I had an enjoyable tug of war going on. It was a handful and I thought I had a big catfish but I noticed the line wasn’t twisting.

Well that left me thinking striper or drum as it just stayed down and pulled. I worked the fish to the boat and in the clearer water I saw a big bass. Finally getting it to the boat I lipped it. It was a nice largemouth around five pounds but she looked like she was full of eggs or shad. She was fat as a butterball.

I’m thinking with the mild winter we have had she just might be eating heavy and getting ready for the main event. Releasing it back into the water I noticed the wind was blowing harder. As I had a long run back to our cove, I tied everything down and headed out. When I cleared the point, I was met with a big wave that splashed me and the boat. I got my nose up and made it out to the middle of Little Mineral where I could turn into the waves.

While I only caught one fish it was a good one. I consider the morning a success; other than the wind the rest of the day had been nice.

The Little Dixie Bass Club February Tournament last weekend showed there are still bass in Texoma. Forty people fished and they caught 27 fish. Larry Wills had big bass with a 6.74-pounder.

The winning team of Hayden Burkett and Kyle Ward had five bass weighing 23.57 pounds; second place was Wills and Jack Mills with five fish going 22.22 pounds, third place was Mark and Cade Bisson with three fish at 11.29 pounds, fourth was Larry Marksberry and Rodney Brooks with three fish totaling 8.55 pounds and fifth place was Ryan Lovelace and Haden Wells with three fish at 8.55 pounds.

If going bass fishing I would think mid-lake and toward the dam. I’m hearing that up west and north the water is muddy to heavy stained. I’d probably look at the north side of the lake as it will also likely be a little warmer as the sun is on it longer.