There have been few who have been as good at anything as Lindsay Looney has been when she enters a pool.

The last laps of her Denison career are about to be completed and there are very good chances they are victory laps.

She is one of the most competitive athletes DHS has seen and the fuel for her success that has propelled her to the national and international level means she dwells on a race from four years ago.

Looney has five gold medals but also one of a different color. Silver.

And while she fully expects to defend her state titles in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly at the Class 5A swim meet this weekend at the University of Texas’ Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, the one that got away is the one she remembers the most.

“Every day. In the pool or wherever I wonder why did I do that? How did that happen?” Looney said. “I always wanted to go eight gold in eight medals.”

It was the 100 butterfly her freshman season and another ninth-grader, Emma Stephenson of Houston Stratford, edged Looney out for the top spot on the podium — 55.13 seconds to 55.38 seconds.

Since then, however, she has ruled the pool with a golden fist and can end with seven titles by Saturday night.

“I’m looking forward to doing the best I can and finish with seven golds in eight medals,” she said. “That’s still pretty good. Being a senior I don’t think there’s any more pressure. I’m just excited about being able to race again.”

Looney, who has signed with Arizona State, returned to state after once again winning the region titles in the 200 IM and 100 fly. She was the Region II champ and named the Swimmer of the Meet after breaking her own school mark in the 100 fly at 54.12 seconds and captured the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.85.

“I was very startled I went that time,” Looney said about her 100 fly effort. “I definitely have faster goals so we’ll see. My expectations for state are much higher than at state last year.”

Last spring she won the 200 IM for the third straight year in 2:00.54 and the 100 butterfly in a state meet record time of 54.40 seconds.

The fact that she is already ahead of that time means she is on track to lower her 5A mark and give her a chance a breaking 53 seconds.

“I love these events so much. I love racing in general but those two are my go-to,” Looney said. “I can’t wait to see what happens at state. Every chance I race is another opportunity to see how well I do.”

Looney goes into the 100 fly seeded first ahead of Friendswood’s Olivia Theall, who qualified at 54.38 seconds and is the only other competitor to break 56 seconds. In the 200 IM, she does not have the fastest qualifying time. Frisco Reedy’s Abby Koczo leads the way at 2:01.92. They are the only two under 2:05.

No one has been able to touch her in the 200 IM after she won last season by two and a half seconds and her 100 fly time was the second straight year she lowered the 5A record and won by nearly three seconds. She was named the 5A Female Athlete of the Meet for her performance and a USA Swimming Scholastic and NISCA All-American.

As a sophomore her winning times were 2:01.70 in the 200 IM and 54.41 seconds in the 100 fly, which broke the 5A record of 54.70 set in 2009 by Friendswood’s Caroline McElhany.

Looney became the first Denison swimmer to win a state championship and is the first from Denison to qualify for state all four years after joining her brother, Davis, and Tori Fryar as the only Yellow Jacket swimmers to make it to state at least three times. Both Looneys are the only ones to do it consecutively.

She holds the school record in all eight individual races, lowering six of them again this season, and part of the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay school marks set at this year’s region meet with Brooke Finch, Brinley Finch and Emmaline Hill as well. The only Denison record she does not have a part of is the 400 free relay.

This past summer Looney had five top 100 finishes, including placing in the top 10 in the 200 butterfly, at the National Championships this past summer. She won the B Final in the 200 fly with a time of 2:10.03 to finish ninth in the country.

She was 41st in the 400 individual medley in 4:54.07, 77th in the 200 free in 2:03.77, 88th in the 200 individual medley in 2:21.85 and 94th in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.45.

And in December she competed at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships and placed third in the 400 IM in 4:15.69 and third in the 200 fly in 1:57.58, 11th in the 200 IM in 2:00.64 and 19th in the 100 fly at 54.37 seconds.

“I’m so excited to see where the next four years take me,” Looney said. “It’s a great privilege. I’m so excited to see what I can do at ASU.”