Whitesboro senior quarterback Scout Sanders was named Class 3A first-team all-state by the Texas Sports Writers Association for the 2018 season to lead area selections.

Sanders was selected in a utility role after 1,962 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, 1,086 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and 68 tackles on defense.

Teammate Brooks Barker was named second-team all-state at punter for his senior season and classmate Isaac Castillo was third-team all-state at kicker.

Senior Noah Greisen was honorable mention all-state at kick returner.

Gunter had a pair of players earn second-team all-state honors — senior Dylan Jantz was picked as the all-purpose player and senior Steele Culp was picked on the defensive line.

The Tigers also had junior Chris Martinez named honorable mention on the defensive line and classmate Peyton Lowe selected honorable mention at defensive back.

Collinsville senior tight end Kendrick McAdams was named third-team all-state in Class 2A.