PARIS — The Grayson College softball team came away with a non-conference split against Paris Junior College, losing the second game, 13-12, after a 10-0 win in five innings on Wednesday afternoon.

Jade Miller was 4-for-5 with two homers, a double, six RBI and scored four times during the loss as the Lady Vikings rallied to tie the game with three runs in the top of the sixth before Paris scored the deciding run in the bottom of the inning.

Carmen Eilertsen was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Eden Lawson was 3-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Cheyenne Stark and Kamrie Harrison each scored twice for Grayson (3-1).

The Lady Vikings won the opener as Kaylee Walters homered, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Melinda Martinez was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Rien Milliken was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Stark homered as Grayson scored five runs in the second and sixth innings.

Walter’s three-run blast came with one out in the sixth and Stark homered with two outs in the inning.

Angelia Va’a and Annalee Diehl combined on the two-hit shutout. Va’a did not allow a hit in five innings while striking out five and walking one. Diehl worked around a pair of hits and a walk with two strikeouts.