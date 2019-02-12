DENTON — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets opened their season with a 12-4 loss against Denton on Tuesday night.

Elizabeth Linwood and Haley Earnhart singled, Jaci Garvin and Jewel Hiberd walked twice and drove in a run, Shayla Love walked twice and scored and Hannah Grinspan drove in a run for Denison, which competes in the Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Bells 5, North Lamar 4

BELLS — Mia Moore’s two-run homer during a four-run sixth inning propelled Bells to a season-opening victory against North Lamar on Tuesday night.

Bella Smith doubled and scored, Cheznie Hale singled and drove in a run, Gabby Smith doubled and Cheyenne Floyd scattered three hits and six walks against five strikeouts to get the victory.

Whitewright 15, Caddo Mills 5 (5)

CADDO MILLS — Hannah Williams was 3-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle with four RBI and three runs as Whitewright run-ruled Caddo Mills to open the season on Tuesday night.

Sage Harlow was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and three RBI, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-4 with a double, homer and scored twice, Laura Taylor singled, drove in two and scored and Kate Phillips scored twice for Whitewright, which scored six runs in the third and fifth innings.