WYLIE — The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Wylie East in District 10-5A action on Tuesday night.

Sherman (4-9-2, 0-2) hosts Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Wylie East, which is tied for first place with McKinney North, scored a goal in each half to pick up the victory.

Lovejoy 4, Denison 0

LUCAS — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against Lovejoy during 10-5A play on Tuesday night.

Denison (10-5, 0-2) hosts Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Munson Stadium.

Boys

District 10-5A

Wylie East 4, Sherman 0

The Sherman Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Wylie East during 10-5A play at Bearcat Stadium on Tuesday night.

“It’s hard to wait until the second half to settle down,” Sherman head coach Chico Aleman said. “At that point it’s too late.”

Wylie East had a 1-0 half-time lead when it scored off a long throw-in. The Raiders added to their lead in the second half.

Sherman’s best chance at scoring came when Jose Nandin had a breakaway but East’s keeper came up with the save as the Raiders held a 2-0 advantage.

The Bearcats (4-6-6, 0-1-1) play at Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Lovejoy 6, Denison 1

The Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against Lovejoy at Munson Stadium on Tuesday night.

Celso Longoria had a goal in the first half for Denison (2-9-1, 0-2), which plays at Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night. Lovejoy had a 3-1 half-time lead.