DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kevin Buckingham has been named the Great American Conference Men’s Player of the Week following his performance in a pair of Savage Storm victories last week.

Buckingham dominated in a home win against Oklahoma Baptist as Southeastern topped the Bison, 80-64, and added an 81-77 road triumph against No. 10 Southern Nazarene.

He scored 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting and pulled down 14 rebounds against the Bison before he went 8-for-12 from the floor in scoring another 28 points in the upset victory.

It is the second player of the week honor for Buckingham this season and the fourth earned by a Southeastern player.