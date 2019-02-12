Nate Uber scored 10 points during fourth-place Denison’s 80-38 loss against second-place Lovejoy to finish out the District 10-5A schedule at Denison on Tuesday night.

Xavier Adan added seven points and Cade Gordy chipped in five points for Denison (8-20, 3-7), which will open the playoffs against the District 9-5A champion next week.

Joe Vastano, Trevor Hawley and Kyle Olson all scored 12 points to pace Lovejoy (21-8, 8-2).

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 77, Callisburg 35

CALLISBURG — Kai Barr scored 24 points as second-place Pottsboro finished off the regular season with a victory against Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Jaxon Recer added 18 points and Cameron Curry finished with eight points for Pottsboro (29-3, 10-2), which faces Leonard at Prosper on Tuesday with the time to be determined for the bi-district match-up.

Caleb Andrews and Trever Coker each scored seven points to lead Callisburg (10-16, 2-10).

Ponder 52, Gunter 38

PONDER — Clay Lemons scored 12 points during third-place Gunter’s loss against fourth-place Ponder to close out the regular season on Tuesday night.

Kobe Hunter added 11 points and Zander Turner finished with nine points for Gunter (18-10, 7-5), which will open the playoffs against Bonham next week.

The win by Ponder (13-19, 6-6) forced a fourth-place tie with Pilot Point and the teams will have a play-in game with the winner taking on Van Alstyne in the first round of the playoffs.

Pilot Point 68, Whitesboro 63

WHITESBORO — The Whitesboro Bearcats were unable to complete an undefeated run through district play after ending the regular season with a loss against fourth-place Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

First-place Whitesboro (22-8, 11-1) will open the playoffs next week against Whitewright.

Pilot Point (15-13, 6-6) needed to win to force a tie with Ponder and the teams will have a play-in game with the winner taking on Van Alstyne in the first round of the playoffs.

District 10-3A

Whitewright 59, Leonard 55, OT

WHITEWRIGHT — Aaron Pitt scored 14 points as fourth-place Whitewright outlasted third-place Leonard in the district finale on Tuesday night.

Jordan Meixelsperger added 13 points, Seth Jackson and Dylan Cordell each finished with 11 points and Kylan Watson totaled 10 points for Whitewright (21-11, 7-5), which will open the playoffs against Whitesboro next week.

Leonard (13-14, 8-4) will take on Pottsboro in the bi-district at Prosper on Tuesday with the time to be determined.

Van Alstyne 61, Bells 24

BELLS — The Van Alstyne Panthers clinched the district championship with a victory against Bells to end the regular season on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne (20-13, 11-1) will open the playoffs next week against the winner of the Ponder-Pilot Point play-in game to decide the fourth seed from District 9-3A.