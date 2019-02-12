Austin College women’s basketball player Bryce Frank has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week. This is the fifth time this season Frank has earned this honor, the second-most in SCAC history.

Frank, a senior forward from Granbury, averaged 21.5 points, 14 rebounds and three assists per game as the ‘Roos cruised past Johnson & Wales University and Colorado College.

Frank shot nearly 68 percent from the field in the two games, notching the 51st and 52nd double-doubles of her career. That matches the all-time career mark in SCAC history, set by Austin College Hall of Honor inductee Katy Williams. Frank is currently on a streak of 11 straight double-doubles and leads the conference in both scoring and rebounding.